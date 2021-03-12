Actualizado:
El Partido Popular de Murcia logra convencer a tres de los seis diputados de Ciudadanos para que la moción presentada el miércoles desde la formación naranja y con el apoyo de los socialistas fracase. Según han adelantado varios medios y confirman a Público fuentes populares, el Ejecutivo de Fernando López Miras seguirá en pie si este tamayazo se confirma. El acuerdo de Cs pasaba por hacer a su actual portavoz, Ana Martínez Vidal, presidenta de la Región.
Desde la dirección de Ciudadanos eran conscientes de que la actual vicepresidenta, Isabel Franco, había mostrado sus reticencias a este nuevo acuerdo y trataba de maniobrar en su contra, pero confiaban en los dos diputados de Unidas Podemos para que el acuerdo prosperase. Según ha confirmado el secretario general del PP, Teodoro García Egea, a el periódico La Verdad, Franco está entre esos diputados tránsfugas, junto con Valle Miguélez y Francisco Álvarez.
Por su parte, el portavoz de Ciudadanos en Murcia, Juan José Molina ha desmentido a la Cadena Ser que haya un acuerdo con el PP: "Es absolutamente falso. Estamos todos a una. No hay acuerdo. Todos firmamos la moción", ha asegurado. "No entendería que las personas que se comprometieron ahora se echaran para atrás".
El equipo de Arrimadas ha hecho mucho hincapié en que las mociones, tanto en el Ayuntamiento como en la Asamblea, se planificaron desde Murcia y no a nivel nacional. El número dos de la líder de Cs, Carlos Cuadrado, viajó a a Murcia el martes y convocó tanto a los cuatro concejales como a los seis diputados de la Asamblea. Según los naranjas, Cuadrado dijo a los allí presentes que las mociones solo se iban a activar si todos estaban de acuerdo y en ningún momento se les obligó a hacerlo. Los diez firmaron.
