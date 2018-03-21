Público
El fundador de la red social explica en su blog que que la firma investigará a "todas las aplicaciones que accedieron a grandes cantidades de información" tras el escándalo por la filtración de datos de 50 millones de usuarios.

El fundador y CEO de Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, en una fotografía de archivo. /REUTERS

El máximo responsable de la red social Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, anunció hoy que la firma investigará a "todas las aplicaciones que accedieron a grandes cantidades de información" antes de 2014, cuando se les impuso limitaciones, y que ampliará sus restricciones a desarrolladores para evitar "abusos".

Zuckerberg se pronunció así en un texto en su perfil de la plataforma tras la polémica filtración de datos de unos 50 millones de usuarios a la consultora británica Cambridge Analytica, vinculada con la campaña electoral de 2016 del actual presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump.

