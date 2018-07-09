Público
Goya 2019 Los Goya 2019 se celebrarán en Sevilla

Será la segunda ocasión en la que la ceremonia de los premios de la Academia del Cine se celebre fuera de Madrid. Andreu Buenafuente y Silvia Abril serán los presentadores de la gala.

La actriz cómica Silvia Abril y el presentador y productor Andreu Buenafuente. / EFE

La 33 edición de los Premios Goya se celebrará el próximo mes de febrero en Sevilla, según han confirmado a Efe fuentes de la organización.

El anuncio oficial lo efectuarán mañana en rueda de prensa en la capital andaluza el presidente de la Academia de Cine, Mariano Barroso, y el vicepresidente primero, Rafael Portela, acompañados por el alcalde de Sevilla Juan Espadas.

Será la segunda vez, en 32 años de historia de los premios, que la ceremonia se celebre fuera de Madrid. La anterior ocasión fue en Barcelona en el año 2000.

El pasado 9 de junio se anunció que Andreu Buenafuente y Silvia Abril serán los presentadores de la gala. Buenafuente ya ha presentado dos galas de los Goya, las número 24 y 25. Buenafuente y Abril tomarán el testigo de los humoristas Joaquín Reyes y Ernesto Sevilla, que condujeron la gala en la edición del presente año.

Según anunció entonces el nuevo presidente de la Academia, la gala se celebrará "previsiblemente" el 2 de febrero.

