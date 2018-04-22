Marco Panzetti ha ganado el primer Premio Nacional de Fotoperiodismo 2018, que otorga la Asociación Nacional de Informadores Gráficos de Prensa y Televisión (ANIGP-TV), por su fotografía "Después del infierno".
La fotografía ganadora fue tomada por Panzetti en agosto de 2017 en Settimo Torinese (Italia) en la que una solicitante de asilo que está embarazada posa para un retrato en la entrada de su carpa en un campo de recepción, según ha informado ANIGP-V en un comunicado.
El segundo premio ha sido para Santi Palacios por una fotografía en la que refugiados y migrantes africanos y de Bangladesh, descansan a bordo del "Golfo Azurro", barco de rescate de la ONG española Proactiva Open Arms.
Y por un reportaje de cuatro fotografías titulado "Panchon Team", Santi Palacios ha conseguido también el Premio Félix Ordóñez.
Pablo Cobos se ha hecho con el tercer premio nacional del certamen por la fotografía "Marcial", un retrato de un hombre de 78 años, único superviviente de nueve hermanos con cáncer en una familia que porta un gen que desencadena un tumor maligno en las mamas.
Además, el Premio Enrique Meneses ha sido para Alejandro Martínez Vélez por una serie de doce fotografías titulado "Migrantes en Belgrado".
