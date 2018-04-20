La Fiscalía de Madrid ha presentado una querella contra Blanca de la Mata, mujer del expresidente del Congreso y hoy diputado por el PP Jesús Posada, según avanza este viernes El Confidencial.
La querella incluye, además, a cuatro familiares de la esposa de Posada. El fiscal acusa a de la Mata y a sus familiares —tres hermanos y una prima— de defraudar más de un millón de euros cada uno, hasta sumar casi seis millones entre todos. La denuncia contra Blanca de la Mata Pobes, José Manuel de la Mata Pobes, Teresa Valeria Martín de la Mata y María Isabel de la Mata Pobes fue realizada el pasado 5 de marzo
Los hechos se produjeron en el año 2012, cuando Posada era presidente del Congreso, y tienen relación con el negocio de bebidas familiar —Varma S.L., una de las principales distribuidoras de bebidas alcohólicas de España—. La Fiscalía cree que la familia De la Mata repatrió 5,8 millones del extranjero a través de una sociedad instrumental en Reino Unido con la que simulaba venta de acciones y ampliaciones de capital para eludir al fisco, explica El Confidencial.
La empresa Varma ya aparecía en los llamados Papeles del paraíso por, según El Confidencial, "mover la sede de su holding offshore (Varma Importaciones y Exportaciones, Viesa) de Panamá a Malta el año que entró en vigor el intercambio de información entre España y Panamá".
