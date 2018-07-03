Marlaska rechaza que los policías asistan uniformados a la marcha del Orgullo 2018

El ministro del Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, ha explicado este martes que los policías no puedan manifestarse uniformados en la marcha de este sábado del Orgullo Gay, porque la normativa no regula el uso del mismo fuera de la jornada laboral, excepto el traje de gala permitido para casarse.

En una entrevista en la Cadena SER, el ministro del Interior ha ensalzado la "valentía" del colectivo de policías y guardias civiles agrupados en la asociación LGTBIpol y que comenzaron una campaña de recogida de firmas en la plataforma Change.org para poder desfilar el sábado vestidos con el uniforme "de calle".

Sin embargo, esta petición no puede ser satisfecha según el ministro porque la normativa actual no contempla el uso del uniforme fuera de la jornada laboral, incluso no se ha autorizado para que los agentes reclamen mejoras salariales.

"No puedo hacer una particularidad, imagínate lo que dirían de mí, pero no hay marco normativo. Pero sí tienen mi reconocimiento pleno a lo que implica su labor por la diversidad", ha subrayado el ministro quien, ha dicho, no obstante que estudiará la posibilidad de regular el "uso razonable" del uniforme siempre que se respete y guarde la dignidad del mismo.