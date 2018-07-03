Público
Macrorredadas Operación policial en varios municipios por la contratación irregular de semáforos que beneficiaron a una filial del grupo Sacyr

En el operativo, dirigido por agentes de la Unidad de Delincuencia Económica y Fiscal, junto con la Fiscalía Anticorrupción, se prevén detenciones, principalmente en Madrid, Barcelona, Oviedo y León. Los agentes investigan presuntos amaños al grupo Sacyr.

La Policía prevé realizar hasta 60 detenciones. (EP)

La Policía Nacional ha lanzado este martes a primera hora una operación anticorrupción con registros en varios ayuntamientos de, principalmente, Madrid, Catalunya, Asturias o Castilla y León por presuntas irregularidades en la contratación de la gestión de multas y de semáforos para regular el tráfico. Se prevén actuaciones en Arroyomolinos, Navalcarnero, Fuenlabrada y municipios de Cataluña, Coruña, Málaga, Zaragoza, León, Astorga, Oviedo, Huesa y Teruel..

En el operativo, liderado por agentes de la Unidad de Delincuencia Económica y Fiscal (UDEF) junto con la Fiscalía Anticorrupción, se prevén hasta 60 detenciones. 

Se investigan posibles delitos de cohecho, tráfico de influencias, prevaricación, negociaciones prohibidas a funcionarios, revelación de secretos oficiales, malversación de caudales públicos, delitos contra la hacienda pública, blanqueo de capitales y pertenencia a organización criminal.

La operación se lleva a cabo en decenas de municipios de PSOE, PP y Ciudadanos por supuestos amaños al grupo Sacyr. En concreto, la policía investiga una empresa tecnológica situada en Catalunya y que se llama Aplicaciones Gespol S.L, una firma del grupo Sacyr, según informa la cadena Ser. Los agentes actúan contra una trama que presuntamente manipuló licitaciones y contratos, hinchando el precio, en ayuntamientos para adjudicar aplicaciones informáticas de gestión del tráfico rodado. 

El nombre de la Operación es Enredadera y la dirige el juzgado de instrucción número 2 de Badalona (Barcelona) que ha declarado secretas las actuaciones. Se trataría del primer caso de corrupción en municipios que afecta a dirigentes del partido liderado por Albert Rivera.

