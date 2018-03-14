Albert Rivera le dice al Gobierno que el "triunfalismo sobra" y reclama reformas laborales y fiscales

"Ciudadanos va a poyar al Gobierno en esta Cámara si hablamos de reformas de futuro". Así ha afirmado Albert Rivera el apoyo al PP en el Congreso, aunque ha rechazado el "triunfalismo" de los conservadores. "No es discutible el sistema de pensiones, pero no estoy de acuerdo en su triunfalismo cuando 9 de cada 10 euros de la hucha de pensiones ha desaparecido".
Por esto, Rivera le ha pedido al Gobierno que lleve a cabo "reformas de futuro" y que garantice un "empleo digno". Como medidas: aprobar la reforma laboral que propone la formación naranja, reducir el IRPF o incrementar la natalidad. "Reformas y no mercadeo", reclama.
