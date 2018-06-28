La bajada del IVA de las entradas de cine del 21 al 10 %, una de las principales reclamaciones del sector en los últimos años, ha recibido este jueves su visto bueno definitivo con la aprobación de los Presupuestos Generales del Estado en el Congreso de los Diputados.
La entrada en vigor se producirá en el momento en que los presupuestos se publiquen en el BOE.
La Federación de Exhibidores de Cines de España (FECE) ha manifestado su satisfacción por "la vuelta a la normalidad" tras más de cinco años con el tipo impositivo más alto de toda la zona euro. En Francia es del 5,50%; en Alemania del 7%, y en Italia, del 10%.
Sobre la posible repercusión de la rebaja del IVA en el precio de las entradas, FECE recuerda, en un comunicado difundido este jueves, que las salas de cine han realizado "un esfuerzo notable para que los espectadores no se vieran afectados por la subida del IVA".
En este tiempo, señalan los exhibidores, el precio medio de una entrada de cine en España se ha reducido respecto al año anterior a la aplicación del 21 % IVA (2011).
El presidente de FECE, Juan Ramón Gómez Fabra, recordó recientemente a Efe que la decisión de bajar o no el precio de la entrada corresponde a cada empresa, aunque consideró probable que quienes hubieran subido el precio por el impacto del IVA podrían rebajarlo ahora "entre un euro y 50 céntimos".
El Gobierno del PP subió el IVA de la cultura del 8 al 21 % en 2012, en plena crisis económica.
Dos años después aprobó la rebaja al 10 % en las transacciones de objetos de arte, pero sólo aquellas efectuadas directamente por el creador, ya fuera con el público directamente o con una galería. Sin embargo, las ventas de los galeristas siguen tributando al 21 %.
El año pasado el Gobierno de Mariano Rajoy dio un paso más y aprobó la rebaja al 10 % para los espectáculos en directo: música, teatro, danza, circo, toros, etc.
Tras la rebaja del IVA del cine, aún seguirán tributando al 21% las ventas de las galerías de arte, las de música grabada (que antes de 2012 lo hacían al 18 %), y las plataformas online de cine y series de televisión.
