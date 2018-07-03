Público
Cs Detenido el primer regidor de Ciudadanos por corrupción

El alcalde de Arroyomolinos podría haber amañado la contratación de servicios de tráfico y gestión de multas.

AYUNTAMIENTO

Carlos Ruipérez Alonso, alcalde de Arroyomolinos - Ayuntamiento de Arroyomolinos

Policía Nacional ha detenido al alcalde de Arroyomolinos, Madrid, Carlos Ruipérez, de Ciudadanos, y a un teniente de alcalde de la localidad en el marco de la macrooperación en decenas de ayuntamientos por posibles amaños en la contratación de servicios de tráfico y gestión de multas.

Fuentes de la investigación han indicado que entre la treintena de detenidos figura este alcalde y uno de los tenientes del Consistorio. Se investigan posibles delitos de cohecho, tráfico de influencias, prevaricación, negociaciones prohibidas a funcionarios, revelación de secretos oficiales, malversación de caudales públicos, delitos contra la hacienda pública, blanqueo de capitales y pertenencia a organización criminal.

