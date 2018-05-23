Público
Eduardo Zaplana Rajoy no se atreve a "emitir juicios" sobre la detención de Zaplana "sin tener datos, ni pruebas, ni argumentos, ni razones"

El presidente del Gobierno reconoce que se trata de una noticia que no le hubiera gustado que se produjese nunca.

El presidente del Gobierno, Mariano Rajoy durante la rueda de prensa ofrecida tras la aprobación de los Presupuestos Generales del Estado para 2018, 23 de mayo de 2018 en el Congreso de los Diputados de Madrid. EFE/ J.P.Gandul

El presidente del Gobierno, Mariano Rajoy, ha dicho este miércoles que no se atreve a "emitir juicios" sobre la detención de Eduardo Zaplana "sin tener datos, ni pruebas, ni argumentos, ni razones", pero ha reconocido que se trata de una noticia que no le hubiera gustado que se produjese nunca.

Así ha comentado Rajoy, a preguntas de los periodistas en el Congreso, la noticia de la detención de quien fue compañero suyo en el Gobierno y en el partido y que este martes fue detenido por blanqueo de capitales y malversación.

Rajoy ha comenzado su respuesta admitiendo que "efectivamente" coincidió con Zaplana en el Gobierno "durante algún tiempo", para subrayar después que ésta es una de esas noticias que no le hubiera gustado conocer.

"A partir de ahí yo desconozco los hechos que se hayan podido producir; esperemos a ver qué es lo que nos dice la justicia y el propio Eduardo Zaplana y a partir de ahí podremos tener una visión más ajustada de la realidad", ha añadido el jefe del Ejecutivo.

