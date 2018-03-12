Público
Jordi Sànchez Jordi Sànchez recurre ante el Supremo la decisión de no dejarle acudir al pleno del Parlament

Alega que de lo contrario el tribunal vulneraría la Constitución y el Estatut y limitaría la democracia y la autonomía catalana.

Jordi Sànchez pide el amparo del Constitucional por violación de sus derechos fundamentales al seguir en prisión. EFE/Archivo

La defensa de Jordi Sànchez, candidato de JxCat a la presidencia de la Generalitat, ha recurrido al Supremo para que le permita acudir al Parlament para su investidura, alegando que de lo contrario el tribunal vulneraría la Constitución y el Estatut y limitaría "gravemente" la democracia y la autonomía catalana.

La defensa de Sànchez ha presentado esta mañana un recurso de apelación, ante la sala de lo penal del Tribunal Supremo, después de que el pasado viernes el juez Pablo Llarena denegara su petición de ser excarcelado para acudir al pleno de investidura, inicialmente previsto para hoy en el Parlament pero después aplazado.

El pasado viernes, los abogados del candidato anunciaron que hoy solicitarían al Tribunal Europeo de Derechos Humanos que, cautelarmente, permitiera salir a Sànchez de la cárcel para su investidura, pero a última hora de ayer desistieron de esa iniciativa y decidieron presentar recurso de apelación al Supremo.

