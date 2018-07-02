Público
Políticos presos Junqueras y otros cinco presos del procés, a punto de ser trasladados a Catalunya

Serán trasladados Oriol Junqueras, Jordi Sánchez, Jordi Cuixart, la exconsellera Dolors Bassa,  el exconseller Raul Romeva y la expresidenta del Parlament Carmen Forcadell.

Oriol Junqueras.- EUROPA PRESS

La Secretaría General de Instituciones Penitenciarias ha puesto en marcha el procedimiento para trasladar en breve a prisiones catalanas a 6 de los 9 presos independentistas que se encuentran encarcelados en prisiones de Madrid, después que los Servicios Penitenciarios de la Consejería catalana de justicia haya comunicado al Gobierno su disposición para que los reclusos sean llevados a sus prisiones, informaron fuentes gubernamentales.

Según las fuentes citadas, serán trasladados en breve el exvicepresidente de la Generalitat Oriol Junqueras, el exconseller Raul Romeva, el expresidente de la ANC, Jordi Sánchez, Jordi Cuixart de Onmiun Cultural, la exconsellera Dolors Bassa y la expresidenta del Parlament Carmen Forcadell.

Quedarían pendientes de cumplimentar los trámites para su traslado los excosellers Joquim Forn, Jordi Turrull y Josep Rull.

Según Interior, "este hecho se producirá una vez que, en estos seis casos, se han cumplimentado los trámites preceptivos para este tipo de traslados". De esta forma, los seis encausados ingresarán previsiblemente entre el miércoles y el jueves en centros penitenciarios dependientes de los Servicios Penitenciarios de la Generalitat de Catalunya.

Asimismo, indica que los otros tres investigados en prisión preventiva serán trasladados más adelante debido a que los trámites que les afectan no han concluido, por haberlo solicitado. 

