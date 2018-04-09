Público
Libertad de expresión "Los borbones son unos ladrones": los raperos se unen para desafiar a la Justicia

13 raperos ponen voz a un tema de "autoinculpación musical colectiva", que reivindica la libertad de expresión y rechaza "la represión" que sufren los músicos condenados por injurias al rey y/o por enaltecimiento del terrorismo.

"Los borbones son unos ladrones": los raperos se unen para desafiar a la Justicia. TWITTER

Rapear no es delito. Sin embargo, Valtonyc, Pablo Hasel o La insurgencia irán a la cárcel por sus canciones. Ahora, 13 raperos ponen voz al tema Los borbones son unos ladrones, una "autoinculpación musical colectiva" para reivindicar la libertad de expresión y condenar "la represión" que sufren los músicos condenados por injurias al rey y/o por enaltecimiento del terrorismo.

El videoclip, grabado en la antigua cárcel Modelo de Barcelona, cuenta con la participación de bandas y artistas como Frank T, Sara Hebe, Elphomega, Rapsusklei, Clara Peya, Machete en Boca, Homes i Dones Llúdirga, La Raíz, Ira, Los Chikos del Maíz, Tribade, Def Con Dos, Noult y Zoo.

El título de la canción recuerda a una de las rimas por las que Valtonyc ha sido condenado a tres años y medio de prisión. "Rapear no es delito. En las cárceles los más débiles, los más pobres, ¿es o no? En Ginebra los patriotas escondiendo el montón", comienza la canción que desafía a la Justicia.

El rapero Pau Llonch Méndez lanzó un mensaje en Twitter tras conocer la sentencia a Valtonyc. "Propongo que pillemos la letra y la rapeemos al unísono o en fragmentos entre muchos artistas, escritores, MC, etc". El proyecto es ahora una realidad: "Hazlo correr como la pólvora con el HT #BorbonesSonLadrones", invita en un tuit el integrante del grupo At Versaris.

Como respuesta, artistas, políticos y colectivos se han hecho eco de esta unión de raperos. "Si quieren silenciar con prisión las verdades que rapeamos, sólo les darán más voz. Entendamos que esto nos afecta a tod@s. No queremos Borbones parásitos, no queremos un régimen antidemocrático", ha señalado Pablo Hasel en Twitter.

