Toros La Justicia respalda que el Concello de A Coruña anulase el contrato de la feria taurina

El Juzgado de lo Contencioso-Administrativo rechaza la pretensión del contratista de calcular al alza los potenciales ingresos del evento, aunque dicta que el Ayuntamiento lo compense por cancelarla anticipadamente, informa 'La Opinión'.

Foto de archivo de una corrida de toros en el Coliseum de A Coruña. / EFE

La decisión del Concello de A Coruña de anular anticipadamente el contrato para organizar la feria taurina en la ciudad gallega se ha visto refrendada por el fallo del Juzgado de lo Contencioso-Administrativo, que niega la pretensión del contratista de calcular al alza los potenciales ingresos del evento, informa La Opinión.

La anulación del contrato fue una de las primeras medidas tomadas al comienzo de su mandato por el nuevo gobierno municipal (presidido por Xulio Ferreiro, líder de la Marea Atlántica), con el objetivo de que en las fiestas de María Pita de 2015, que se celebran en agosto, no hubiera corridas.

Aunque la sentencia considera que el contratista tiene derecho a ser compensado, un pago con el que el Concello ya se había mostrado de acuerdo, descarta la petición del empresario de ser resarcido en función de unos potenciales ingresos que procederían de un aumento en la venta de entradas o de derechos televisivos.

El juez descarta el "interés general" de las corridas de toros, esgrimido por el demandante, y añade que la tauromaquia no debe tener un trato privilegiado por encima de manifestaciones culturales como la música, la danza o el teatro.

La compensación del Concello de A Coruña al contratista no será inferior a 30.000 euros, añade el diario local La Opinión, que informa de que el fallo puede ser recurrido.

