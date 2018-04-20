Público
Smallville Detienen a la actriz Allison Mack, de la serie 'Smallville', implicada en la secta Nxivm

Las autoridades de Nueva York está acusada de tráfico sexual y de conspirar para obligar a realizar trabajos forzados.

Allison Mack, protagonista de la serie 'Smallville', está presuntamente implicada en la secta Nxivm. / REUTERS

Las autoridades de Nueva York arrestaron hoy a la actriz Allison Mack, conocida por su papel en la serie Smallville, acusada de tráfico sexual por su presunta implicación en la secta Nxivm.

Mack, de 35 años, que comparecerá en las próximas horas ante un tribunal de esta ciudad, es presuntamente responsable de tráfico sexual y de conspirar para obligar a personas a realizar trabajos forzados.

En un comunicado, el fiscal del distrito este de Nueva York, Richard P. Donoghue, explicó que la actriz "reclutó a mujeres" para que se unieran a un supuesto grupo de tutoría femenino "creado y liderado" por Keith Raniere, acusado de los mismo cargos. 

