Podemos acusa a Vox de "alentar" las protestas violentas para "desestabilizar" al Gobierno

Los portavoces de Podemos Isa Serra y Rafa Mayoral acusaron este lunes a Vox y al entorno de la extrema derecha de "alentar" las protestas violentas contra las restricciones impuestas por la pandemia, con el objetivo de "desestabilizar" al Gobierno de coalición.

En rueda de prensa en la sede de Podemos, Isa Serra subrayó que el dirigente de Vox Ignacio Garriga "ha alentado" esas protestas desde las redes sociales, y considera "evidente" que se trata de una estrategia coincidente con la que mantiene esa formación en las instituciones para "tratar de desestabilizar" al Gobierno de coalición, utilizando el miedo y la incertidumbre generados por la pandemia para convertirlos "en odio y caos".

Esta situación, dijo, tiene dos salidas posibles, una basada en el odio y el indivualismo, y otra fundamentada en la ayuda colectiva. La primera se visualiza en esas protestas, añadió, y la segunda en la iniciativa de jóvenes de Logroño que salieron a limpiar los desperfectos causados en esos incidentes.

Isa Serra precisó que no cree que las autoridades mientan cuando dicen que también hay perfiles de extrema izquierda en esas protestas, pero sí subrayó que "no hay ninguna muestra" de que sea así. "No hay ningún colectivo que no sea de extrema derecha que haya salido a reivindicar esas manifestaciones", aseguró.