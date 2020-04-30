BARCELONA
El Quinze vuelve a editarse y acude de nuevo a la cita con sus lectores a partir de este viernes, primero de mayo. Vuelve con amplia información sobre la actualidad de Barcelona y su área metropolitana, entre la que destaca la entrevista con la Consellera de Salut de la Generalitat de Catalunya, Alba Vergés.
La redacción y los colaboradores de El Quinze mantienen el confinamiento, pero no han dejado de trabajar en la obtención, selección, procesamiento y difusión de información útil para la ciudadanía a través de Público y Public. Pero el respeto por las medidas de distanciamiento físico entre personas aconsejaron la interrupción de la distribución presencial en papel de ejemplares de la publicación, que estaba presente cada semana en más de cincuenta puntos de Barcelona y de su área metropolitana.
Tras una breve pausa impuesta por las consecuencias de la pandemia mundial por el coronavirus, y aunque la distribución en calles y plazas todavía no es posible mientras la crisis de la covid-19 obligue a mantener medidas estrictas de aislamiento de la ciudadanía, a primera hora de la mañana de todos los viernes, El Quinze distribuirá su contenido en versión digital.
Retomamos la distribución del popular semanario, sin romper el confinamiento, con una edición en un formato PDF, con un diseño claro, que permite una lectura tranquila, fácil y amena de contenidos informativos de actualidad, elaborados con el máximo rigor y con voluntad de contribuir a la difusión de conocimiento sobre los temas de actualidad más importantes.
