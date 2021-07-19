Sanidad alerta del aumento de pacientes covid en las UCIs, que aumenta un 45% en la última semana

MadridActualizado:
El Ministerio de Sanidad ha calificado de "muy delicado" el momento que vive la pandemia en España, pues aunque se haya ralentizado el crecimiento de los contagios, con más de 61.000 nuevos desde el viernes y 8.100 diagnosticados este domingo, los pacientes covid ocupan ya más del 10% de las UCIs, lo que supone un aumento con respecto a la pasada semana del 45%.
La incidencia acumulada a 14 días ha aumentado 62 puntos en el fin de semana y se sitúa en 599,7 casos por cada cien mil habitantes y la de los últimos siete días (324) indica que la pandemia continúa su curva ascendente.
Respecto a los ingresos hospitalarios, Sanidad advierte de que empieza a haber "cifras preocupantes" y señala que el número de ingresados por covid ha aumentado un 65% en una semana.
En este momento, hay más de mil personas en las UCIs, con una media de ocupación del 11,4% que, en algunas comunidades, se dispara más allá del 20%.
