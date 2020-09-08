Ayuso deberá recuperar 3.000 viviendas sociales que Ignacio González vendió al fondo buitre Goldman Sachs-Azora

madridActualizado:
La venta de casi 3.000 Viviendas de Protección Oficial (VPO) al fondo Goldman Sachs-Azora en 2013 por parte de la Comunidad de Madrid ha quedado definitivamente anulada.
El proceso de venta estuvo lleno de irregularidades, según varias sentencias judiciales que fueron fallando a favor de los afectados a los largo de los años. Además, más de cien vecinos registraron una solicitud de revisión de oficio de la operación.
Según informa el periódico Infolibre, El Ejecutivo de Isabel Díaz Ayuso ha rechazado agotar la última vía, la del recurso de amparo ante el Tribunal Constitucional contra la resolución del Supremo del pasado 9 de marzo por la cual el Alto Tribunal tumbaba un recurso de casación del Gobierno autonómico.
Aclaran que, según un portavoz de la Consejería de Vivienda al frente de la cual se halla el ex alcalde de Alcorcón David Pérez, "la Comunidad de Madrid ha decidido efectivamente no ejercer su derecho al recurso de amparo ante el Constitucional".
La operación, que llevaba coleando en los tribunales desde hacía siete años, se realizó durante el Gobierno de Ignacio González y los sucesivos gobiernos de Cristina Cifuentes, Ángel Garrido y ahora de Díaz Ayuso han recurrido siempre ante las instancias superiores para defender la decisión que en su día adoptó su predecesor, hoy investigado por el caso Lezo.
