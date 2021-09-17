Estás leyendo: Un campaña en Rumanía fomentará la adopción de perros en la liga de fútbol

Un campaña en Rumanía fomentará la adopción de perros en la liga de fútbol

La Federación Rumana de Fútbol junto con distintas asociaciones animalistas y protectoras ponen en marcha 'Llena el vacío de tu vida', una iniciativa que busca promover la adopción canina en un país con miles de perros abandonados.

Los jugadores del Dínamo de Bucarest sosteniendo perros en adopción antes del partido.
Los jugadores del Dínamo de Bucarest sosteniendo perros en adopción antes del partido. Save the dogs and other animals

Madrid

La Federación Rumana de Fútbol (FRF) ha querido poner su granito de arena para tratar de solventar el problema que tiene el país con los perros abandonados. Distintas asociaciones animalistas y protectoras de animales han visto con buenos ojos una medida que busca promover la adopción de canes. 

En concreto, en cada partido de la Primera División rumana, la conocida como Liga I, perros provenientes de perreras de todo el país serán presentados fomentando de este modo a que los televidentes se conciencien del problema y se animen a adoptar.

El proyecto, del que se ha hecho eco La Vanguardia, llevará el nombre de 'Llena el vacío en tu vida' y tiene por objetivo conciencia en el cariño y el respeto hacia los animales. Por el momento se trata de una iniciativa que está creciendo y que ya cuenta con el acuerdo del distrito de Ilfov, en el cinturón de Bucarest, la liga profesional y diferentes organizaciones animalistas.

La iniciativa ya se ha estrenado y lo ha hecho a lo grande. Concretamente en el derby rumano, partido que enfrentó al Steaua con el Dínamo de Bucarest. Más allá del espectáculo futbolístico, los espectadores pudieron presenciar a algunos de los jugadores del Dínamo de Bucarest sosteniendo perros en adopción provistos de pañuelos en los que se podía leer su nombre, lo que facilitaba la adopción. 

Las autoridades futbolísticas del país quisieron aclarar que los perros en adopción estaban "vacunados, esterilizados, desparasitados y preparados para ser adoptados".

