Cerca de 53.500 inscritos han votado para elegir al nuevo líder de Podemos, una participación algo inferior a Vistalegre III

Madrid
Cerca de 53.500 inscritos de Podemos han emitido su voto en el marco de la cuarta Asamblea Ciudadana para elegir al nuevo líder del partido, una vez cerrado que este sábado a las 18 horas el plazo para depositar de forma telemática el sufragio, según han informado fuentes de la formación morada.
Este dato supone aproximadamente el 38,5% del censo fijado para estas primarias, que alcanza casi los 139.000 simpatizantes, e implica un nivel de participación levemente inferior al que se registró en Vistalegre III, que reeligió entonces al exsecretario general Pablo Iglesias.
Para esta proceso optan al puesto la ministra de Derechos Sociales, Ione Belarra, el edil de Podemos en el Ayuntamiento de San Lorenzo de El Escorial (Madrid), Esteban Tettamanti, y el militante crítico Fernando Barredo.
En la jornada de mañana se proclamarán los resultados de las votaciones para cerrar su proceso asambleario, que está culminado durante este fin de semana con un encuentro presencial con las bases del partido.
Belarra parte como clara favorita en estas primarias con un proyecto basado en la coralidad y feminización del partido, que además cuenta con el respaldo de los principales dirigentes de la formación morada.
El pasado domingo Podemos abrió la votación telemática para aquellos inscritos que verificaron su identidad y que estaban ya registrados antes del 27 de mayo, tal y como pauta el reglamento de la cuarta Asamblea Ciudadana. El censo electoral se estableció en unos 138.800 simpatizantes y militantes del partido con derecho a voto.
La cuarta Asamblea Ciudadana supone un cambio de ciclo en Podemos, que encumbrará a un nuevo líder tras siete años dirigido por Pablo Iglesias, cofundador del partido y que renunció a la política tras las elecciones madrileñas del pasado 4 de mayo.
