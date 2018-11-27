Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

El chef José Andrés, candidato al Nobel de la Paz

El cocinero ya recibió el galardón de la James Beard Foundation al Humanitario del Año por alimentar a más de 100.000 personas en Puerto Rico tras el huracán María y servir tres millones de raciones de alimentos. 

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Foto de archivo del cocinero español José Andrés /EFE

Foto de archivo del cocinero español José Andrés /EFE

El acocinero asturiano José Andrés se convierte en uno de los candidatos al Nobel de la Paz para el año 2019. Una congresista demócrata, de Maryland (EEUU), John Delaney, lo haya propuesto como tal, difundiendo el anuncio de su candidatura en The Washington Post. Ante esta nominación, el chef, en declaraciones al periódico estadounidense, ha querido quitarle importancia. "Nominan a cualquiera", ha asegurado.

El chef ya ha sido elegido como uno de las personas más influyentes del mundo por la revista Time en 2018. Además ha recibido el galardón de la James Beard Foundation al Humanitario del Año por alimentar a más de 100.000 personas en Puerto Rico tras el huracán María. Y es que consiguió que se sirvieran más de tres millones de raciones, un logro que no consiguieron otras organizaciones humanitarias. Además, en las últimas semanas también ha ayudado a las víctimas de los incendios de California

Este cocinero es un hombre relacionado. Ha trabado amistad con gente de todas las clases y ámbitos sociales, desde gente sin recursos hasta actores. Incluso llegó a trabajar para presidentes de Estados Unidos como Bush y Obama, aunque no son tan buenas las relaciones con Trump, con el que rompió la relación en 2016 después de que llamara "violadores" y "criminales" a los mexicanos, justo antes de entrar en la Casa Blanca. 

Otro de los proyectos que ha llevado acabo José Andres es la World Central Kitchen, una fundación que inauguró hace ocho años con el fin de ayudar a los afectados tras el terremoto de Haiti. Ahora, toca esperar hasta el próximo octubre que es cuando se anunciarán los galardonados del Premio Nobel de la Paz. 

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad