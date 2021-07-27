Cinco detenidos, entre ellos el presidente del Badajoz, en una operación policial

BadajozActualizado:
El empresario Joaquín Parra, presidente del CD Badajoz, y otras cuatro personas más han sido detenidas este martes en el marco de la operación policial desplegada en cinco provincias españolas por un presunto delito de fraude de IVA en la venta de grandes cantidades de combustible.
Fuentes próximas a la investigación han informado de estas cinco detenciones, así como del importe económico derivado del presunto fraude, que asciende a más de 13 millones de euros.
La operación se ha desarrollado en las provincias de Sevilla, Madrid, Cádiz, Málaga y Badajoz, donde en esta última agentes de Policía Judicial de la Guardia Civil de Málaga han llevado a cabo un registro en las oficinas del CD Badajoz del Estadio Nuevo Vivero.
De forma paralela al registro en la sede del club, desde la seis de la mañana los agentes han precintado la oficina de la empresa Extrem Petrol, situada en la Plaza de España de Badajoz, y las gasolineras del Grupo Derby en la capital pacense, mercantil vinculada al presidente del CD Badajoz, equipo que milita en la Primera RFEF, la tercera categoría del fútbol español.
