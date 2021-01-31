Colectivos memorialistas reinstalan el Memorial en la cárcel de Carabanchel en honor a los presos del franquismo

MADRID
Un centenar de personas convocadas por la Plataforma Ciudadana por el Centro de Memoria Cárcel de Carabanchel han reinstalado el Memorial Alternativo en la verja de los terrenos de la antigua cárcel, ha informado la plataforma en un comunicado.
El Memorial consiste en paneles en que enumeran más de 2.000 nombres de personas que estuvieron presas en la cárcel franquista de Carabanchel.
Se trata del Memorial alternativo, obra realizada, costeada e instalada por la ciudadanía, en particular por las personas y entidades que forman parte de la Plataforma Ciudadana por el Centro de Memoria Cárcel de Carabanchel, en respuesta a la "política memoricida" del actual ayuntamiento de Madrid, así como en reivindicación de un Centro de Memoria en los terrenos, actualmente un enorme solar.
Esta es la 3ª instalación de paneles con los nombres de presos y presas ya que las dos anteriores han sido destruidas. La primera de ellas fue destruida a los pocos días, mientras que la segunda instalación, que se produjo el 2 de febrero del año pasado, fue desmontada y destruida hace unos días.
Con la reposición del Memorial hoy llevada a cabo, la Plataforma quiere mostrar su firme determinación de mantener viva la memoria de la cárcel.
En el acto realizado esta mañana ha participado también una representación de vecinas y vecinos, expresas y expresos y activistas de organizaciones memorialistas.
En las intervenciones se ha aprovechado para denunciar los sistemáticos ataques a la memoria democrática perpetrados por el Ayuntamiento de Madrid, cuya última expresión fue el intento de borrado del mural feminista en el Polideportivo de Ciudad Lineal, pero que acumula muestras de "vandalismo y negacionismo neofranquista" como la destrucción del Memorial de la Necrópolis del Este, a finales de 2019.
