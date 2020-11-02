Estás leyendo: El coronavirus deja 5.900 aulas cerradas a lo largo del mes de octubre

 Desde el Sindicato de Trabajadoras y Trabajadores de la Enseñanza, STEs-intersindical, informan que 1.578 profesores se contagiaron por covid-19 en el último mes.

Alrededor de 5.900 aulas tuvieron que cerrar en octubre tras detectarse casos de Covid-19, a las que habría que sumar otras 3.850 que se clausuraron por la misma causa en el mes de septiembre. Además, hasta el 30 de octubre, se habrían cerrado 159 centros de los 30.000 que hay en España.

Así lo muestran los datos facilitados por el área de Política Educativa de la Confederación del Sindicato de Trabajadoras y Trabajadores de la Enseñanza, STEs-intersindical, que podrían resumirse en que el arranque de curso (septiembre y octubre) ha tenido una incidencia acumulada de 9.750 aulas cerradas.

De ellas, según la estadística de la organización sindical, habrían reabierto 2.574 unidades y actualmente estarían clausuradas 7.176. Además, de los 159 centros que han tenido que cerrar totalmente, 50 aún no ofrecían clases presenciales a 30 de octubre.

STEs-i también ha contabilizado 1.578 profesores contagiados por Covid-19. Precisamente, el sindicato lamentó el fallecimiento de un profesor de un instituto de Jaca (Huesca) que murió el pasado viernes cuando se encontraba en su casa guardando cuarentena.

A todos estos datos habría que añadir los de la incidencia de la pandemia en las aulas madrileñas hasta los últimos días, pues STEs-i precisó que los relativos a esa región, incluidos en el recuento citado, eran hasta el 16 de octubre.

Fuentes del Gobierno madrileño confirmaron que hasta el martes 27 de octubre la pandemia ha obligado a cerrar 1.509 aulas en la región (2,1% del total), clausuras que habría afectado a un total de 29.000 alumnos (2,3% del total).

