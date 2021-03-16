Descenso de temperaturas y riesgo de nevadas para el puente de San José

MADRIDActualizado:
La Agencia Estatal de Metereología (AEMET) vaticina una borrasca de origen Ártico que provocará el descenso de las temperaturas a partir del jueves en gran parte de España, pudiendo dejar nevadas en cotas bajas.
A mediados de semana, las lluvias se harán paso por el cantábrico y los Pirineos, con alguna posibilidad de nieve en zonas de Soria y Pirineos. La posibilidad de nevadas en la Península será a partir del jueves en zonas de Teruel, Castilla-La Mancha y Castilla y León. Las lluvias también serán protagonistas en el sur y sudeste de la península de cara al sábado y domingo.
Tiempo previsto en Península y Baleares desde 15-03-2021 hasta 21-03-2021. Info siempre actualizada en https://t.co/keCWfwv3Ua pic.twitter.com/jrbqk0QGe9— AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) March 15, 2021
¿Dónde nevará en San José?
El 19 de marzo, día de San José, las temperaturas sufrirán un desplome de manera generalizada en amplías zonas del país.
Con la entrada de aire frío, se prevé que la cota de nieve caiga por debajo de los 500 metros durante la jornada del viernes. Se esperan nieves en zonas del Pirineo, Asturias, zonas del Cantábrico, Castilla y León, Sistema Central, Sistema Ibérico, zonas de Navarra, este de Castilla-La Mancha, sierra de Madrid, y al este de Andalucía.
#NotaInformativaAEMET— AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) March 15, 2021
Situación invernal en Península y Baleares
Invasión progresiva de aire frío a partir del miércoles
🌬️intensos dl N y NW
🌡️Bajada considerable de temp.
🌧️fuertes y persistentes en áreas dl SE peninsular
🌨️en cotas inusualmente bajas
👉https://t.co/3omyjCeSrw pic.twitter.com/Q7jFiBQJXD
El sol también será el protagonista en Andalucía occidental, Extremadura, Galicia y parte del Cantábrico. Las Islas Canarias se mantendrán al margen de la anomalía de las temperaturas.
Tiempo previsto en Canarias desde 16-03-2021 hasta 22-03-2021. Info siempre actualizada en https://t.co/2mAc4CewTu pic.twitter.com/EUV91HvTQP— AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) March 16, 2021
Vientos de marzo
El viento también será protagonista durante la festividad de San José. A partir del viernes se esperan fuertes rachas en el norte y este peninsular. Entrado el fin de semana, el viento de norte y nordeste afectará en parte de la Península y Baleares. El domingo se mantendrá durante la región Mediterránea.
Cierres perimetrales durante el Puente de San José
Las comunidades y el Ministerio de Sanidad acordaron la pasada semana en cerrar de forma perimetral aquellas comunidades que tuvieran festivo el 19 de marzo. Consulta aquí las comunidades que estarán cerradas estos días.
