Detenido un joven tras acuchillar a su pareja y huir con su bebé en Berriz (Bizkaia)

El hombre de 27 años ha sido detenido por tentativa de homicidio poco después en las inmediaciones del lugar donde agredió a su pareja.

Un coche de la Ertzaintza frente a la sede de la empresa Bexen Medical, en Hernani, Gipuzkoa, a 29 de diciembre de 2020. Javi Colmenero / Europa Press

Bilbao

La Ertzaintza ha detenido este lunes en la localidad vizcaína de Berriz a un joven tras herir gravemente a su pareja con un cuchillo y después huir del lugar con el bebé de unas semanas que les acompañaba.

Según han informado fuentes de la Ertzaintza, el joven de 27 años ha sido detenido por tentativa de homicidio poco después en las inmediaciones del lugar donde agredió a su pareja, que ha sido evacuada en un helicóptero del Servicio Vasco de Salud al Hospital de Cruces.

Sobre las siete de la tarde, la Ertzaintza ha sido alertada de la presencia de una mujer herida cerca del velódromo de Berriz, con cortes sangrantes a la altura del cuello, cuyo agresor había huido del lugar con el bebé.

El presunto agresor fue localizado poco tiempo después en las inmediaciones del lugar, donde fue detenido, y los agentes hallaron en la zona el cuchillo utilizado en la agresión.

