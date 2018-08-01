Detenido un miembro de 'La Manada' tras robar unas gafas de sol y acometer contra los vigilantes

Agentes de la Policía Local de Sevilla han detenido este miércoles a un miembro de La Manada, Ángel Boza, por la presunta sustracción de unas gafas de sol de un centro comercial del centro de Sevilla y acometer con su coche contra los vigilantes de seguridad.
Según han informado a Europa Press fuentes municipales, en la tarde de este miércoles agentes del Grupo Giralda (Policía Turística) de la Policía Local de la capital hispalense han interceptado en la avenida Menendez Pelayo a Boza cuando conducía un vehículo tras acometer contra dos vigilantes de un centro comercial que le sorprendieron sustrayendo unas gafas de sol del establecimiento.
Los agentes de seguridad privada persiguieron al posteriormente detenido hasta los aparcamientos del mismo, donde tenía estacionado su vehículo. Lejos de atender las indicaciones de los vigilantes, acometió con su coche contra dos vigilantes, que resultaron lesionados y precisarán asistencia médica, aunque su estado no reviste gravedad.
Los responsables del centro comercial comunicaron lo ocurrido al Grupo Giralda de la Policía Local (Policía Turística), cuyos agentes localizaron el coche y al detenido circulando en las inmediaciones de los Jardines de Murillo.
El detenido, que se encuentra en las dependencias de la Policía Nacional en Blas Infante para la práctica de las diligencias oportunas, tiene en vigor una suspensión temporal del permiso de conducción por un Juzgado de lo Penal de Sevilla, lo que supone la comisión además de un delito contra la seguridad vial.
