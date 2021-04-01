Estás leyendo: La exdiputada de Vox María Isabel Campuzano será la nueva consejera de Educación y Cultura en Murcia

murcia

La exdiputada de Vox María Isabel Campuzano será la nueva consejera de Educación y Cultura en Murcia

De esta forma, se confirmaría el acuerdo alcanzado por PP y los parlamentarios expulsados de Vox como contraprestación por haber frenado la moción de censura.

El negociador de Vox en Murcia, Luis Gestoso, con los parlamentarios Pascual Salvador, Francisco José Carrera y María Isabel Campuzano. / EFE
madrid

Actualizado:

La diputada expulsada de Vox en la Asamblea Regional de Murcia, María Isabel Campuzano, será nombrada consejera de Educación y Cultura antes de que acabe la semana, según ha informado el periódico La Verdad.

De esta forma, se confirmaría el acuerdo alcanzado por PP y los parlamentarios expulsados de Vox como contraprestación por haber frenado la moción de censura que impulsó sin éxito PSOE y Cs contra el presidente de la Comunidad, Fernando López Miras.

Fuentes de Vox han confirmado a La Sexta su incorporación al equipo de Gobierno, y que trabajarán desde dentro del Ejecutivo, concretamete desde la Consejería de Educación en implantar la censura parental.

La censura parental es una propuesta liderada por Vox con la que se pretende obligar a los centros educativos a informar a los progenitores sobre cualquier tipo de charla, taller o actividad relacionada con el feminismo o los derechos LGTB y que estos tengan que dar su consentimiento para que los niños asistan.

De hecho, esta medida fue implantada en febrero de 2020 en Murcia, pero poco después fue suspendida de forma cautelar por el Tribunal Superior de Justicia murciano.

Según aseguran desde La Verdad, el acuerdo alcanzado para el nombramiento de Campuzano como titular de Educación, en sustitución de Esperanza Moreno (PP), incluye que los parlamentarios expulsados de Vox asuman postulados ideológicos próximos al Partido Popular en estas y otras materias.

De esta manera, la que será consejera de Educación en Murcia deberá suavizar la aplicación de la censura parental y acabará integrada en las filas del PP.

