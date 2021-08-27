Fallece la actriz y locutora Juana Ginzo

Juana Ginzo, mítica actriz del cuadro de actores de la Cadena SER, ha muerto a los 99 años, según ha adelantado la cadena. Cuando tenía 23 años se presentó en 1946 a las audiciones de Tu carrera es la radio, un programa que buscaba talentos para las ondas. Hasta ese momento estuvo trabajando como limpiadora en diferentes casas.

En los años siguientes, llegó a convertirse en una de las voces más emblemáticas de la radio española. La fama le llegó al protagonizar los seriales de Guillermo Sautier Casaseca que llegó a convertirse en un auténtico fenómeno con su emisión diaria.

La actriz dio vida a Ama Rosa, una mujer pobre y cristiana que entrega su hijo recién nacido a un matrimonio con dinero que acababa de perder el suyo. Con el paso de los años ella se convierte en la sirvienta de su hijo que le hace la vida imposible. Al final se conoce la verdad y el amor triunfa.

Siempre se definió como feminista de izquierdas. De hecho, llegó a decir que odiaba hacer los seriales, pero que no podía dejarlos porque tenía que comer. "Yo siempre he sido una roja-feminista que detestaba esas mierdas, pero en este país no había opciones".