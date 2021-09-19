Fallece Javier Aristu, referente de la izquierda española desde Andalucía

Sevilla
Javier Aristu Mondragón (Murcia, 1949), escritor, profesor de Lengua y Literatura y referente político de la izquierda española desde Andalucía –fue militante del PCE y uno de los impulsores de IU–, ha fallecido en Sevilla a los 72 años, han informado fuentes familiares.
Aristu, humilde por naturaleza, dedicó buena parte de su vida, 35 años a la enseñanza de Lengua y Literatura, primero en institutos de Secundaria de Sevilla y posteriormente en la Escuela Europea de Bruselas; y otra parte importante a la política.
En ese ámbito fue militante del PCE y participó en la fundación de Izquierda Unida allá por el año 1986, después de ser concejal del Ayuntamiento de Sevilla entre 1982-1987; se mantuvo activo hasta los años 90.
Pese ello siempre mantuvo su compromiso social, basado en la defensa de las libertades y en la consecución de la concordia, algo a lo que trató de contribuir posteriormente con sus libros.
A través de un mensaje en redes sociales, la familia ha asegurado que Aristu se ha ido "en paz, sereno, felizmente acompañado y con la satisfacción de haber podido finalizar el libro en el que trabajó hasta el último día".
Asimismo, han agradecido todas las muestras de cariño y afecto en las últimas semanas, recibidas por su parte "con la humildad de siempre". "Vuestras visitas, llamadas y mensajes le ayudaron y nos han ayudado mucho", han apuntado.
