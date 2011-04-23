Estás leyendo: 'La Gaceta' borra la esvástica de un legionario que iba en procesión

'La Gaceta' borra la esvástica de un legionario que iba en procesión

En la portada del diario de los días 22 y 23 aparece un soldado de la Legión con un tatuaje retocado para que no se vea el símbolo nazi

Imagen de un legionario con una esvástica nazi tatuada en el brazo, durante la procesión de la Buena Muerte en la Semana Santa de Málaga.
Imagen de un legionario con una esvástica nazi tatuada en el brazo, durante la procesión de la Buena Muerte en la Semana Santa de Málaga. EFE

El diario La Gaceta ha borrado la esvástica del joven legionario que aparece en una fotografía levantando la imagen del Cristo de la Buena Muerte el pasado jueves durante una procesión en Málaga.

La foto de portada del diario de los días 22 y 23 muestra a un grupo de legionarios y sobreimpresionada por el siguiente titular: "Orgullosos de nuestra Semana Santa". En la fotografía original, enviada por la agencia EFE, puede apreciarse con todo detalle el símbolo nazi tatuado en el brazo de uno de los soldados de la Legión.

Desde La Gaceta no han sabido explicar a Público por qué ellos la han publicado sin la esvástica. Por su parte, la agencia EFE niega haber manipulado la imagen antes de enviarla al diario así como al resto de medios.

