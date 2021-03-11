Estás leyendo: El Gobierno destinará 7.000 millones de euros a ayudas directas a pymes y autónomos

El Gobierno destinará 7.000 millones de euros a ayudas directas a pymes y autónomos

Las ayudas irán destinadas a las empresas, pymes y autónomos de sectores especialmente afectados por la crisis, como el turismo, la hostelería, la restauración y el pequeño comercio.

María Jesús Montero en rueda de prensa tras el Consejo de Ministros de este martes.
María Jesús Montero en rueda de prensa tras el Consejo de Ministros de este martes. J.J Guillen / efe

MADRID

El plan de 11.000 millones de euros para apoyar a los sectores y empresas más golpeados por la pandemia de coronavirus que aprobará el Gobierno mañana viernes incluirá 7.000 millones de ayudas directas, según han confirmado este jueves a Efe fuentes de gubernamentales. 

El resto se repartirá entre 3.000 millones para deuda financiera con aval del Estado y 1.000 millones más para recapitalizar empresas medianas a través de Cofides, explican las mismas fuentes. 

El plan, según ha adelantado el diario El País, tendrá un marco de gestión común, aunque el dinero se transferirá y será gestionado por las comunidades autónomas. Para recibir las ayudas habrá que acreditar una caída de la facturación y las empresas deberán destinar el dinero a gastos fijos, como el alquiler o similar. 

El Ejecutivo ha estado ultimando el decreto que recogerá estas ayudas y había barajado la posibilidad de que fuera aprobado en la reunión ordinaria del Consejo de Ministros del pasado martes, aunque finalmente irá mañana en un Consejo extraordinario. 

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, anunció las ayudas de 11.000 millones de euros el pasado 24 de febrero ante el pleno del Congreso. Las ayudas irán destinadas a las empresas, pymes y autónomos de sectores especialmente afectados por la crisis, como el turismo, la hostelería, la restauración y el pequeño comercio. 

