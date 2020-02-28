Estás leyendo: El Gobierno ingresa este viernes la subida salarial del 2% en las nóminas de los empleados públicos

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

El Gobierno ingresa este viernes la subida salarial del 2% en las nóminas de los empleados públicos 

El sindicato mayoritario en las administraciones públicas apunta que la ministra Carolina Darias se ha mostrado "partidaria" de alcanzar un nuevo acuerdo de mejora en las condiciones laborales de los funcionarios.

El Gobierno gastó cerca de 167.000 euros en cursos de 'mindfulness' para funcionarios. / Reuters
Funcionarios en una imagen de archivo.- EFE

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

madrid

Actualizado:

Servimedia

Las nóminas del personal de la Administración General del Estado incorporarán este viernes un incremento del 2%, con efectos del 1 de enero, correspondiente a la subida en las retribuciones de 2020 aprobada por el Consejo de Ministros a principios de año, que también están incorporando el resto de administraciones públicas.

Así lo indicó la Central Sindical Independiente y de Funcionarios (CSIF), que reclama sentarse a negociar un nuevo acuerdo salarial con el Gobierno que dé continuidad a la recuperación del poder adquisitivo perdido en los últimos años.

Mediante un comunicado, el sindicato mayoritario en las administraciones públicas indicó que "es el momento de iniciar estas conversaciones, así como la nueva oferta de empleo público que deberán incorporar los próximos Presupuestos Generales del Estado" tras la aprobación ayer del techo de gasto para 2020 por el Congreso de los Diputados.

El sindicato apuntó que precisamente la ministra de Política Territorial y Función Pública, Carolina Darias, se ha mostrado "partidaria" de alcanzar un nuevo acuerdo de mejora en las condiciones laborales de los funcionarios.

El sindicato mantiene en esa reclamación la "necesidad de recuperar la estructura salarial previa al recorte salarial de entre el 5% y el 10% que se ejecutó en 2010 y recuperar definitivamente la pérdida de poder adquisitivo que se arrastra desde entonces, cifrada entre el 12,9% y el 17,9%".

Asimismo, CSIF reclamó "adecuar los incrementos variables que contempla el último acuerdo a las expectativas reales de nuestra economía, con el fin de blindar las nóminas de los empleados públicos y mantener la senda de recuperación del poder adquisitivo".

Etiquetas

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú