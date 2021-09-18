Estás leyendo: Un grupo de nazis desfila por Chueca coreando "fuera, sidosos, de Madrid"

La comitiva ultra portaba banderas preconstitucionales e incluso se les ha podido ver haciendo el saludo nazi.

La comitiva ultra a su paso por la Plaza de Chueca.
No han pasado ni dos días desde que Ayuso espetase a la oposición en la Asamblea que "la homofobia está en la cabeza de la izquierda" y que "Madrid es respetuosa". Unas declaraciones que chocan frontalmente con lo que se ha podido vivir esta tarde en el madrileño barrio de Chueca. 

Una comitiva integrada por aproximadamente un centenar de ultraderechistas ha desfilado por el centro de la capital en actitud amenazante y profiriendo consignas homófobas tales como "fuera, maricas, de nuestros barrios" o "fuera, sidosos, de Madrid". 

Los ultras portaban banderas preconstitucionales, coreaban el Cara al sol e incluso se les ha podido ver haciendo el saludo nazi. Los vecinos del barrio de Chueca han respondido ondeando banderas LGTBI y gritando "fuera, fascistas, de nuestros barrios".

Algunos de los presentes han podido grabar la marcha a su paso por la Plaza de Pedro Zerolo

Y también a su paso por la Gran Vía escoltados por la Policía:

