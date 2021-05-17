Estás leyendo: Un incendio en un asentamiento chabolista de Huelva deja a la intemperie a 180 migrantes

Un incendio en un asentamiento chabolista de Huelva deja a la intemperie a 180 migrantes

Las llamas han afectado a cuatro hectáreas y a un 60% de las chabolas. Dos personas, un hombre y una mujer, han resultado heridas de carácter leve.

Bomberos Alhaurín
Imagen de archivo de efectivos de bomberos en la localidad de Alhaurín de la Torre. Junta de Andalucía / Europa Press

madrid

Dos personas, un hombre y una mujer, han resultado heridas de carácter leve en el incendio declarado en la madrugada de este domingo en un asentamiento chabolista de Palos de la Frontera (Huelva) en el que vivían unas 500 personas. Las llamas han dejado a la intemperie a unos 180 migrantes, en su mayoría marroquíes y subsaharianos dedicados a la recogida de frutos rojos, según informa El País

Minutos antes de las 2,30 horas, se atendió en el Teléfono de Emergencias 112 la primera de varias llamadas que alertaban de un incendio en un asentamiento de infraviviendas en Palos, a la altura del kilómetro 1 de la A-5026, detrás del polígono San Jorge, según ha informado en un comunicado Emergencias 112.

Rápidamente desde el centro coordinador se activó a efectivos del Consorcio Provincial de Bomberos de Huelva (que ha movilizado a tres parques), a la Empresa Pública de Emergencias Sanitarias (EPES), a la Guardia Civil y a la Policía Local.

Fuentes de la Policía Local han indicado al 112 que en el incendio han resultado heridos de carácter leve dos personas por contusiones debido a caídas. Los servicios sanitarios de la Junta han atendido a una mujer de 18 años y a un hombre del que no han trascendido más datos, que han sido trasladados al hospital Juan Ramón Jiménez.

El incendio, que ya ha quedado controlado por los efectivos del Servicio de Extinción, ha afectado a cuatro hectáreas y a un 60% de las chabolas, según han informado Bomberos al 112.

Desde el centro coordinador también se ha movilizado a Cruz Roja, que ha enviado al lugar un equipo para valorar la situación y los recursos necesarios.

