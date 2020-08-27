Estás leyendo: La jefa de la Policía Local de Santa Cruz, de nuevo sin mascarilla y sin guardar distancia en una fiesta

La jefa de la Policía Local de Santa Cruz, de nuevo sin mascarilla y sin guardar distancia en una fiesta

La jefa de policía ya fue expedientada por parte del Consistorio Local y de la Subdelegación del Gobierno por su participación en la organización de otra fiesta a finales de abril.

efe
Carmen Delia González Martín/EFE.

madrid

Actualizado:

público

Carmen Delia González Martín, jefa de la Policía Local de Santa Cruz de Tenerife, ha vuelto ha salir de fiesta aparentemente incumpliendo las medidas de seguridad establecidas por la emergencia del coronavirus.

Según informa El Diario, este miércoles durante la celebración de su cumpleaños los presentes no respetaron las normas ya que se les puede apreciar en varias fotografías sin mascarillas y sin mantener la distancia de seguridad entre personas.

La jefa de policía ya fue expedientada por parte del Consistorio Local y de la Subdelegación del Gobierno por su participación en la organización de otra fiesta a finales de abril, en pleno estado de alarma.

En ambos casos, las redes sociales han sido sus delatoras, ya que varios invitados y la propia González no dudaron en subir las instantáneas a sus perfiles de Instagram.

Según relata El Diario, Carmen Delia González se excusó asegurando que mantuvieron la distancia durante la fiesta manteniendo las "sombrillas separadas, con mascarillas y bajo la observancia de agentes de la policía que circulaban por allí".

El número de contagios en las Islas Canarias está batiendo récords, ya que los datos actualizados por Sanidad revelan 295 nuevos positivos y un nuevo fallecido en la isla de Gran Canaria, que suma 203 de los casos detectados en las últimas 24 horas.

Con estas cifras, los casos acumulados aumentan hasta los 5.530 en total y la cifra de fallecidos asciende hasta las 169 personas.

