Un joven trans denuncia una agresión en València con puñetazos y patadas

València
Un joven trans ha presentado una denuncia ante la Policía Nacional de València por una agresión por parte de un hombre que le propinó puñetazos y patadas que le causaron hematomas en diversas partes del cuerpo, ocurrida la madrugada del martes en la avenida Blasco Ibáñez de esta ciudad.
Los hechos sucedieron a las 3.30 horas y el joven agredido presentó la noche del martes una denuncia por lesiones, según han confirmado fuentes policiales.
El joven trans de 21 años hizo pública en sus redes sociales la agresión que sufrió por parte de otro joven tras llamarles "guapis" –el presunto agresor estaba con un grupo de personas– y este entendió que le llamaba "maricón", según publica el diario Levante-EMV.
La Policía Nacional ha abierto una investigación para esclarecer las circunstancias del suceso y localizar al presunto agresor.
El presidente de la Generalitat, Ximo Puig, ha mostrado el apoyo de la sociedad valenciana al joven y ha calificado de "insoportable" la "escalada de violencia contra el colectivo LGTBI".
Puig ha señalado en redes sociales que "la respuesta a esta escalada de violencia contra el colectivo LGTBI debe ser una cuestión de Estado". "Quiero enviar todo el apoyo de la sociedad valenciana a Axel, estamos a tu lado y somos muchos más", ha manifestado.
La vicealcaldesa de Valencia, Sandra Gómez, también se ha pronunciado al afirmar que es "intolerable esta agresión y repugnante la ola de odio", y asegura que Valencia es una ciudad abierta, tolerante, libre y diversa y "no hay cabida para esta barbarie, ni hoy ni nunca", ha publicado en Twitter.
