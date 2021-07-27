Juan Carlos I desaparece del mapa de Pontevedra

MadridActualizado:
Debió ser antes pero el recurso quedó paralizado. La fecha estimada para la retirada del nombre de Juan Carlos I del callejero de Pontevedra era el pasado 23 de abril. Sin embargo, la medida quedó suspendida tras al recurso presentado por un vecino de la ciudad.
Ahora, pasados más de tres meses y después de que el recurrente desestimara seguir por la vía judicial, el mapa de Pontevedra quedará libre del monarca. La calle pasará a llamarse Avenida Virxinia Pereira, la que fuera mujer de Castelao.
La decisión fue aprobada el pasado 15 de febrero con los votos del Bloque Nacionalista Galego (BNG) y del Partido Socialista, mientras que los concejales del Partido Popular y el edil no adscrito, Goyo Revenga, votaron en contra.
La concejala de Cultura, Carme Fouces, defendía entonces la medida tomando como base actuaciones de la propia Casa Real que apuntan al cobro de comisiones por parte del monarca de "dudosa procedencia" y que "ocultaba en Suiza para esconder así este dinero al fisco de su propio reino". Un comportamiento que "avergüenza" hasta a los "monárquicos decentes", dijo.
Pontevedra en vez de tener una calle dedicada a un "corrupto" –esgrimió la concejal– tendrá un lugar "que hablará de dignidad, entrega, servicio público y decencia" como, a su juicio, representa Virxinia Pereira una mujer "que sacrificó su vida cómoda por luchar por una Galicia libre, próspera y sin rey" y que gracias a su "tesón inquebrantable" la obra de Castelao está depositada en el Museo de Pontevedra.
