Estás leyendo: Juan Lobato, elegido por la militancia secretario general del PSOE de Madrid

Público
Público

Juan Lobato, elegido por la militancia secretario general del PSOE de Madrid

El diputado regional y exalcalde de Soto del Real ha contado con importantes apoyos como el de la delegada del Gobierno en Madrid, Mercedes González, y alcaldes de la región como los de Móstoles, Parla o Alcalá de Henares.

Juan Lobato
El nuevo secretario general del PSOE en la Comunidad de Madrid, Juan Lobato, posa antes de un debate organizado por el partido, el 20 de octubre de 2021. EFE/Zipi

Madrid

El secretario general del PSOE de Madrid será Juan Lobato, diputado regional y exalcalde de Soto del Real. Lobato se ha impuesto sobre el alcalde de Fuenlabrada, Javier Ayala, en unas primarias en las que partía como favorito tras recibir el apoyo de figuras clave en el partido.

En concreto, se han mostrado partidarios de Lobato la delegada del Gobierno en Madrid, Mercedes González, y alcaldes de la región como los de Móstoles, Parla o Alcalá de Henares.

El secretario general se ratificará en el próximo Congreso Federal que se celebrará los próximos 13 y 14 de noviembre.

Más noticias

Etiquetas

selección público