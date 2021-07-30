Estás leyendo: La Junta Electoral Central multa con 600 euros a Ayuso por hacer propaganda en la campaña del 4M

Público
Público

La Junta Electoral Central multa con 600 euros a Ayuso por hacer propaganda en la campaña del 4M

La multa sería de 600 euros por  hacer propaganda de su gestión en un acto en la plaza de toros de Las Ventas, en otro que tuvo lugar en una sede de Iberia y también en una visita a las obras del puente que conectará Valdebebas con la Terminal 4.

Ayuso
La presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, a su llegada al Convento de San Esteban para celebrar la XXIV Conferencia de Presidentes, a 30 de julio de 2021, en Salamanca, Castilla y León. Manuel Laya / Europa Press

Madrid

Actualizado:

La Junta Electoral Central ha impuesto una multa de 600 euros a Isabel Díaz Ayuso por haber vulnerado la prohibición de hablar de los hipotéticos logros de su gestión durante la campaña de las elecciones del 4 de mayo. Así se desprende de una resolución de dicho organismo, a la que ha tenido acceso El País, que determina que la presidenta vulneró el artículo 50 de la LOREG. 

La resolución se produce tras las sucesivas quejas de Más Madrid y PSOE, de tal forma que el órgano que vigila el cumplimiento de las normas electorales ha determinado que Díaz Ayuso mezcló sus condición de presidenta con la de candidata a la presidencia. Concretamente en un acto en la plaza de toros de Las Ventas, en otro que tuvo lugar en una sede de Iberia y también en una visita a las obras del puente que conectará Valdebebas con la Terminal 4.

La Junta Electoral Central desestima, en cambio, otros recursos contra intervenciones de Ayuso como por ejemplo su visita a la cadena hotelera Radisson Group el pasado 13 de abril. Tampoco tendrá en cuenta ciertos mensajes difundidos a través de la web institucional de la Comunidad de Madrid, del perfil de Twitter o del WhatsApp de la citada administración.

La multa será de 600 euros por los eventos mencionados anteriormente. "Isabel Díaz Ayuso vulneró lo dispuesto en los apartados 2 y 3 del artículo 50 de la LOREG" en la visita a las obras puente del Valdebebas y el 50.2 en la presentación del avión de Iberia "al efectuar manifestaciones" que vulneraron "la prohibición de realizar campaña de logros".

Más noticias

Etiquetas

selección público