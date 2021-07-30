La Junta Electoral Central multa con 600 euros a Ayuso por hacer propaganda en la campaña del 4M

MadridActualizado:
La Junta Electoral Central ha impuesto una multa de 600 euros a Isabel Díaz Ayuso por haber vulnerado la prohibición de hablar de los hipotéticos logros de su gestión durante la campaña de las elecciones del 4 de mayo. Así se desprende de una resolución de dicho organismo, a la que ha tenido acceso El País, que determina que la presidenta vulneró el artículo 50 de la LOREG.
La resolución se produce tras las sucesivas quejas de Más Madrid y PSOE, de tal forma que el órgano que vigila el cumplimiento de las normas electorales ha determinado que Díaz Ayuso mezcló sus condición de presidenta con la de candidata a la presidencia. Concretamente en un acto en la plaza de toros de Las Ventas, en otro que tuvo lugar en una sede de Iberia y también en una visita a las obras del puente que conectará Valdebebas con la Terminal 4.
La Junta Electoral Central desestima, en cambio, otros recursos contra intervenciones de Ayuso como por ejemplo su visita a la cadena hotelera Radisson Group el pasado 13 de abril. Tampoco tendrá en cuenta ciertos mensajes difundidos a través de la web institucional de la Comunidad de Madrid, del perfil de Twitter o del WhatsApp de la citada administración.
La multa será de 600 euros por los eventos mencionados anteriormente. "Isabel Díaz Ayuso vulneró lo dispuesto en los apartados 2 y 3 del artículo 50 de la LOREG" en la visita a las obras puente del Valdebebas y el 50.2 en la presentación del avión de Iberia "al efectuar manifestaciones" que vulneraron "la prohibición de realizar campaña de logros".
