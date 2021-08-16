Estás leyendo: El juzgado suspende la expulsión a Marruecos de nueve menores no acompañados desde Ceuta

ceuta

El juzgado suspende la expulsión a Marruecos de nueve menores no acompañados desde Ceuta

Los beneficiarios de la resolución son parte del grupo de doce en cuyo nombre presentó una demanda de medidas cautelares urgentes en ese sentido la Asociación Coordinadora de Barrios para el Seguimiento de Menores y jóvenes y la Fundación Raíces.

Varios agentes acompañan a menores no acompañados hacia una furgoneta en Ceuta
Varios agentes acompañan a menores no acompañados hacia una furgoneta en Ceuta. Reduan / Europa Press

madrid

Actualizado:

La titular del Juzgado de lo Contencioso-Administrativo número 1 de Ceuta ha dictado este lunes a última hora de la tarde un auto en virtud del cual ordena "suspender" la repatriación de nueve menores marroquíes migrantes solos.

El auto, a cuyo contenido íntegro ha tenido acceso Europa Press, recuerda que "la legislación española solo permite la devolución de mayores de edad que se encuentren ilegalmente en nuestro país, sin la tramitación del correspondiente expediente administrativo, cuando se trate de extranjeros que ya hubieran sido expulsados y contravengan la prohibición de entrada en España y a aquellos que pretendan entrar ilegalmente en el país".

Desde su punto de vista, ésta es una situación "que de forma evidente no concurre en el presente caso, ya que "nuestro ordenamiento jurídico exige para la repatriación de menores extranjeros no acompañados la incoación de un expediente administrativo, en el que debe constar datos tan esenciales como los relativos a la filiación y las circunstancias sociales y familiares de su entorno en el país de origen".

Remarca que "ni se ha tramitado, cumpliendo con los referidos trámites de obligado cumplimiento el procedimiento administrativo, ni consta resolución expresa sobre dicha cuestión respecto a cada uno de los menores exigible en nuestra legislación".

Según la jueza, dicha omisión ha impedido "a la totalidad de los interesados" conocer "los fundamentos que justifican la decisión de facto adoptada" por el Ministerio de Interior y el Gobierno de Ceuta sin el respaldo de la Fiscalía ni del Área de Menores local.


