Libertad con orden de alejamiento para el padre de Yeremi Vargas por la presunta agresión sexual a su hija de 13 años

El Juzgado de guardia de Las Palmas de Gran Canaria ha decretado la libertad provisional para el padre de Yeremi Vargas mientras es investigado por un presunto delito de agresión sexual a su hija de 13 años, de la que tendrá que mantenerse alejado por orden judicial.
El detenido ha optado por no declarar ante el juez, que lo ha puesto en libertad provisional pero con las correspondientes medidas de alejamiento de la menor, han informado a Europa Press fuentes judiciales.
El padre de Yeremi Vargas, J.F. Vargas, fue detenido por la Policía Nacional en la madrugada del pasado lunes por presuntamente agredir sexualmente a su hija de 13 años.
Hechos denunciados por la menor
La detención se produjo en la capital grancanaria tras haber sido denunciados los hechos por la propia menor, según han informado a Europa Press fuentes conocedoras del caso.
El detenido pasó a disposición judicial a primera hora de la mañana de este martes, 31 de agosto, acabando en libertad provisional con medidas de alejamiento en lo que dure la investigación del juez.
J.F. Vargas es el padre de Yeremi Vargas, del que el pasado 10 de marzo se cumplieron 14 años de su desaparición cuando tenía 7 años y al que se le perdió la pista mientras jugaba en un descampado cerca de la vivienda familiar en Vecindario, en Santa Lucía de Tirajana (Gran Canaria).
