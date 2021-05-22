Muere un menor de 14 años al golpearse con un muro cuando celebraba desde un vehículo la Liga del Atlético

Madrid
Un menor de 14 años ha muerto la noche de este sábado como consecuencia del golpe recibido al impactar contra un muro del aparcamiento subterráneo de Santa Ana cuando celebraba desde la ventanilla de un vehículo el título de la Copa de la Liga logrado por el Atlético de Madrid.
Los hechos han ocurrido sobre las 21.06 horas en la entrada del parking subterráneo de Santa Ana, según han informado a Europa Press fuentes de Emergencias Madrid.
El menor viajaba en un vehículo junto a su familia y amigos, ataviados con bufandas del Atlético de Madrid con motivo de la celebración del título liguero logrado por el conjunto rojiblanco.
El chico había sacado medio cuerpo fuera de la ventanilla de la furgoneta y ha impactado contra un muro del aparcamiento, al que se entra tras una bajada que da a una curva.
Como consecuencia del impacto, el menor ha sufrido un traumatismo craneoencefálico severo y ha entrada en parada cardiorrespiratoria. Sanitarios del Samur-Protección Civil le han practicado durante una hora las maniobras de resucitación cardiopulmonar avanzada, aunque finalmente solo han podido certificar su fallecimiento.
Un psicólogo del Sumur-Protección Civil ha prestado asistencia a los familiares y amigos del menor. Al lugar también han acudido agentes de la Policía Municipal, que se han hecho cargo de la investigación.
