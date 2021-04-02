Nace en Ibiza el primer bebé de Baleares inmunizado contra la covid-19

madrid
Un bebé nacido en Ibiza, Bruno, se ha convertido en el primero de Baleares en venir al mundo con anticuerpos contra la covid-19 después de que su madre fuese vacunada en el tercer trimestre de gestación.
La coordinadora obstétrica Raquel Gascón ha explicado este miércoles a los medios de comunicación que el nacimiento tuvo lugar la pasada semana. Los anticuerpos han sido generados por la vacuna que recibió la madre en el tercer trimestre del embarazo.
Gascón ha señalado que "hasta ahora la literatura científica publicada al respecto aseguraba que era posible que esta vacuna puesta en el tercer trimestre del embarazo generara una respuesta inmune en el feto".
Además, ha explicado que algo similar sucede con la vacuna de la tosferina, que también se aplica a las gestantes en el tercer trimestre.
La pasada semana, cuando el pequeño vino al mundo, se practicó una analítica a la de sangre de su cordón umbilical que se remitió al Hospital Son Espases de Mallorca para comprobar si el pequeño tenía anticuerpos.
Según los datos obtenidos en cuanto a anticuerpos, la madre registra un valor de unos 8.000 y el bebé unos 5.000. En estos momentos, se está a la espera de que otras dos sanitarias vacunadas den a luz y se pueda determinar si los bebés también están protegidos frente a la covid.
