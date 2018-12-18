Público
RAE Personajes del mundo del arte piden a la RAE redefinir la acepción de 'maquillar' 

El vídeo realizado por Ernesto Artillo propone la definición de la poeta Elvira Sastre. En la pieza participan figuras reconocidas como Paco León o Ágatha Ruiz de la Prada.

Bárbara Lennie en 'Re_', un corto que busca cambiar la acepción de la RAE de 'maquillar' - Youtube

"Porque maquillar no es tapar ni ocultar nuestro rostro". Así comienza Re_, el corto de Ernesto Artillo que busca redefinir el término maquillar. En el vídeo, aristas como el actor Paco León, la diseñadora Ágatha Ruiz de la Prada o la bailarina Haruhi Otani, explican desde su propia experiencia por qué no están de acuerdo con la definición que la RAE recoge en sus páginas. 

Lejos de "disimular" la "verdadera naturaleza de algo", como indica la segunda acepción de la institución lingüística, los participantes del corto hablan de redescubrirse constantemente, reinventar una vida con cada personaje, regenerar el sexo cada día o reconquistar los derechos que nos pertenecen. 

Tras las declaraciones de los artistas (que no contaban con un guión preestablecido), se propone una definición muy distinta a la que recoge la RAE: la escrita por la poeta Elvira Sastre. "Acción por la cual se reafirma o consolida la identidad de alguien a través de la aplicación de productos cosméticos”, se lee al final del vídeo. 

La reflexión del vídeo se suma a la que propuso el debate lanzado en octubre por una concursante del programa televisivo Operación Triunfo, cuanto comentó el concepto arreglar y su definición. “Arreglar es como si lo de antes estuviera estropeado”, afirmó la cantante. 

Ahora, la compañía cosmética Shiseido trasladará una petición formal a la RAE para conseguir incluir la nueva definición. Este vídeo ha sido el primer paso para lograr este objetivo. 

