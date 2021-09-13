El precio de la luz continúa desbocado y este martes marcará su segundo techo histórico con 153,43 euros

madridActualizado:
El precio medio de la electricidad en el mercado mayorista caerá este martes un 0,47% respecto al establecido para este lunes y se situará en los 153,43 euros el megavatio hora (MWh), el segundo más alto de la historia y el más caro de un martes.
Según el Operador del Mercado Ibérico de la Electricidad (OMIE), la luz bajó 73 céntimos respecto a los 154,16 euros de este lunes, día en el que se estableció un nuevo máximo histórico en este indicador.
El precio medio de la electricidad en el mercado mayorista español registra desde el mes de agosto un importante crecimiento que le ha llevado a marcar cifras sin precedentes. El pasado miércoles 8 fue el último día en el que cayó por debajo de los 140 euros.
La horquilla del precio de este martes oscilará entre los 171,58 euros a las nueve de la noche y los 119,95 euros a las cuatro y cinco de la madrugada.
Por otro lado, el precio de la luz de este martes contrasta con los 127,36 euros que registró el pasado martes, los 43,49 euros mismo día de 2020 y los 37,23 euros del 13 de septiembre de 2019.
