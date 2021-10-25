Estás leyendo: El Reino Unido detecta una nueva técnica utilizada por violadores en bares: inyectan droga a las mujeres con un pinchazo

El Reino Unido detecta una nueva técnica utilizada por violadores en bares: inyectan droga a las mujeres con un pinchazo

Las inyecciones se producen en bares y clubes nocturnos. El aumento de casos tiene a la Policía alerta y ya hay quien pide que se cachee a los asistentes a este tipo de locales.

Un pub en el área del Soho de Londres el 16 de abril de 2021.
Un pub en el área del Soho de Londres el 16 de abril de 2021. Niklas Hallen / AFP

Denuncian quedarse inconscientes y despertar con el rastro de una inyección en el cuerpo. Sucede en bares y clubes nocturnos del Reino Unido, por lo que los sospechosos forman parte de la clientela. La alarma ya es real, el repunte de casos tiene a la Policía alerta y ya hay quien pide que se cachee a los asistentes a este tipo de locales. 

La responsable de delitos sexuales de la Policía británica ha confirmado lo que muchos ya intuían, a saber; que el objetivo de estos pinchazos no es otro que llevar a a cabo una agresión, o lo que es lo mismo, que "hay una motivación sexual en ellos".

Por el momento se investigan decenas de casos en más de una docena de localidades de todo el país. Si bien muchos de estos locales de ocio ya disponían de medidas para evitar que los agresores introdujeran drogas en la bebida, por el momento apenas se conocen medidas que prevengan la inyección de sustancias. 

Según The Independent, la Policía del Reino Unido está llevando a cabo investigaciones para dilucidar lo sucedido, por el momento las drogas utilizadas en estos incidentes son las mismas que se utilizan para introducir en las bebidas de las víctimas, tales como el Rohypnol o Gamma Hydroxybutyrate (GHB), comúnmente conocidas como drogas para violación en citas.

