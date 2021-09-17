Estás leyendo: Rescatada en Cheste (València) una mujer arrastrada por un torrente de agua y barro

Rescatada en Cheste (València) una mujer arrastrada por un torrente de agua y barro

Agentes de la policía pudieron salvar la vida de una mujer que se encontraba agarrada a unos caños en plena riada. Por medio de unas mangueras, y con la ayuda de vecinos de la zona, la mujer pudo ser rescatada.

Rescate en Cheste
Momento en el que la Policía trata de rescatar a una mujer en plena riada en Cheste. Youtube

Madrid

Las fuertes lluvias sorprendieron a una mujer que se encontraba dando un paseo en la localidad de Cheste. La fuerza de la corriente le arrastró y tuvo que sujetarse a unas ramas para evitar ser arrastrada por el barranco, en la zona del camino del Anzul

La Policía Local de Cheste, con la ayuda de vecinos de la zona, consiguió rescatar a la mujer por medio de una manguera utilizada a modo de cuerda. La mujer fue trasladada al centro médico desde donde se optó por su evacuación al Hospital de Manises. Tanto la mujer como los policías implicados en el rescate tienen signos de hipotermia.

A lo largo de la tarde, y muy concretamente sobre las 19 horas, la localidad valenciana de Cheste registró intensas lluvias del orden de los 60 litros por metro cuadrado. La intervención de la Policía, que fue registrada a través de los teléfonos móviles de los presentes, fue decisiva para salvar la vida de la mujer. 

En Torrent, a unos 20 kilómetros de Cheste, un conductor también hubo de ser rescatado debido a las intensas lluvias que cayeron en la zona. El vehículo se encontraba atrapado en las inmediaciones del puente que comunica el Parc Central con el cementerio. 

